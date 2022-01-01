Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Pottsville
/
Pottsville
/
Chicken Soup
Pottsville restaurants that serve chicken soup
Wheel Restaurant
201 West Market St, Pottsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Wheel Restaurant
Chicken Biggs
896 Gordon Nagle Trail, Pottsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.50
More about Chicken Biggs
Browse other tasty dishes in Pottsville
Chef Salad
Chicken Noodles
Tacos
Noodle Soup
Lobsters
Cake
Chicken Parmesan
Cookies
More near Pottsville to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston