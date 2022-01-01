Lobsters in Pottsville
Pottsville restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Crimson House
SEAFOOD
The Crimson House
118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville
|Lobster Roll
|$14.00
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
More about Wheel Restaurant
Wheel Restaurant
201 West Market St, Pottsville
|Lobster Padora
|$12.25
Lobster chunks sauteed with lemon pepper seasoning, with homemade mac and cheese and a lobster bisque drizzle! Between two slices of warm Padora’s Italian Bakery bread!
*Served with hand cut chips
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$9.25
A generous portion of sauteéd lobster chunks over our homemade mac and cheese.