Lobsters in Pottsville

Pottsville restaurants
Pottsville restaurants that serve lobsters

SEAFOOD

The Crimson House

118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$14.00
Lobster Mac and Cheese$13.00
More about The Crimson House
Wheel Restaurant

201 West Market St, Pottsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Padora$12.25
Lobster chunks sauteed with lemon pepper seasoning, with homemade mac and cheese and a lobster bisque drizzle! Between two slices of warm Padora’s Italian Bakery bread!
*Served with hand cut chips
Lobster Mac and Cheese$9.25
A generous portion of sauteéd lobster chunks over our homemade mac and cheese.
More about Wheel Restaurant

