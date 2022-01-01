Go
Pottsville Pizzeria is a one-of-a-kind pizza joint that’s been serving classic pizza and subs for over seventy years. The pizza is pure perfection—crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and cheesy. Rumor has it that meatball and diced onions make for a dynamic topping choice on a Pottsville pizza.
An added perk at Pottsville Pizzeria is that you can purchase unbaked pizzas, enabling you to have pizza at your fingertips whenever the craving strikes. While pizza is our specialty, customers also rave over the heated ham and cheese sub.

Popular Items

Soda$1.00
variety of Pepsi and Coke products
Guers Gallon$3.25
Large Goods Chips$2.59
Plain and BBQ
Melted Cheese Sub$5.75
Melted Provolone Cheese on a toasted roll.
Turkey Sub$5.75
Smoked Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning
Guers Pint$1.00
assorted pints available
Small Goods Chips$0.50
Plain and BBQ
Tuna Sub$5.75
Made fresh daily, our own recipe Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning.
Heated Ham on Roll$5.75
Our most Popular Hot Sub,
Toasted Smoked Ham and Provolone Cheese
Order it "Sloppy" a customer favorite.
Meatball Sub$5.75
"A Family Recipe" 100% Fresh Ground Beef Meatballs and Provolone Cheese
Location

800 S. Centre St.

Pottsville PA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
