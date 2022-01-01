Poughkeepsie restaurants you'll love

Poughkeepsie restaurants
Toast
  • Poughkeepsie

Pizza
Must-try Poughkeepsie restaurants

The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria image

 

The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria

2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Acai Bowl-GF$12.00
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.00
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Yes, Please.
Rice Bowls$7.50
White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.
More about The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
Lola's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe

131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Turkey$12.95
sliced turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$13.95
braised short ribs, cheddar cheese, havarti cheese, spicy tomato chutney on grilled sourdough bread
Chicken Bruschetta$12.95
herb chicken breast, pesto mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
More about Lola's Cafe
HIGH LOUNGE image

 

HIGH LOUNGE

380 MAIN ST., POUGHKEEPSIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#2 SMASH BURGER / FRIES$12.00
Asia slaw/ tomato
#1 CHOPO'S CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ FRIES$13.50
Fried chicken breast / slaw
#5 KING LOBSTER ROLL + FRIES, ELECTRIC LEMONADE$22.99
More about HIGH LOUNGE
Sinapi Pizza Pasta & More image

 

Sinapi’s Pizza Pasta & More

1820 New Hackensack Rd,, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sinapi’s Pizza Pasta & More
Flores Taqueria image

 

Flores Taqueria

1 Main St, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flores Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Temptation

305 Main Street, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Temptation
Main pic

 

Lolita's Pizza

129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lumache$17.00
spicy pomodoro, garlic, calabrian chile, oregano, parmesan, bread crumbs
Kale$12.00
pistachios, parmesan, bread crumbs, creamy lemon vinaigrette
New Yorker$13.00
tomato, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, caciocavallo
More about Lolita's Pizza
Bluestone Kitchen + Bar image

 

Bluestone Kitchen + Bar

15 Collegeview ave, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bluestone Kitchen + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Academy Foodhall

33 Academy st, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Academy Foodhall
