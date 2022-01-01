Poughkeepsie restaurants you'll love
Poughkeepsie's top cuisines
Must-try Poughkeepsie restaurants
More about The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl-GF
|$12.00
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$5.00
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Yes, Please.
|Rice Bowls
|$7.50
White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.
More about Lola's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lola's Cafe
131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie
|Popular items
|Chipotle Turkey
|$12.95
sliced turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$13.95
braised short ribs, cheddar cheese, havarti cheese, spicy tomato chutney on grilled sourdough bread
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$12.95
herb chicken breast, pesto mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
More about HIGH LOUNGE
HIGH LOUNGE
380 MAIN ST., POUGHKEEPSIE
|Popular items
|#2 SMASH BURGER / FRIES
|$12.00
Asia slaw/ tomato
|#1 CHOPO'S CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ FRIES
|$13.50
Fried chicken breast / slaw
|#5 KING LOBSTER ROLL + FRIES, ELECTRIC LEMONADE
|$22.99
More about Sinapi’s Pizza Pasta & More
Sinapi’s Pizza Pasta & More
1820 New Hackensack Rd,, Poughkeepsie
More about Lolita's Pizza
Lolita's Pizza
129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie
|Popular items
|Lumache
|$17.00
spicy pomodoro, garlic, calabrian chile, oregano, parmesan, bread crumbs
|Kale
|$12.00
pistachios, parmesan, bread crumbs, creamy lemon vinaigrette
|New Yorker
|$13.00
tomato, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, caciocavallo
More about Bluestone Kitchen + Bar
Bluestone Kitchen + Bar
15 Collegeview ave, Poughkeepsie
More about The Academy Foodhall
The Academy Foodhall
33 Academy st, Poughkeepsie