Cannolis in
Poughkeepsie
/
Poughkeepsie
/
Cannolis
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve cannolis
Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St
129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.00
honeycrispy apples, vanilla bourbon ice cream
More about Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St
Kokopelli's Pizza
131 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$4.95
More about Kokopelli's Pizza
