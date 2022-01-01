Chicken salad in Poughkeepsie
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie
|La Reinita (Chicken Salad)
|$11.00
Arepa stuffed with homemade chicken salad-infamous mama's chicken, avocado, mayo, and black pepper.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.
Lola's Cafe
131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie
|Sesame chicken salad
|$12.95
Crispy fried chicken fritters tossed in sesame sauce over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fried won tons, carrot ginger vinaigrette
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.95
crispy chicken fritters tossed in spicy peanut sauce, sesame seeds, chopped romaine, Asian slaw, peanuts, fried chow mein noodles, cilantro lime dressing
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$12.95
chopped romaine, grilled chicken breast, garlic croutons, lemon, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing