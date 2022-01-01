Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie restaurants
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria

2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie

La Reinita (Chicken Salad)$11.00
Arepa stuffed with homemade chicken salad-infamous mama's chicken, avocado, mayo, and black pepper.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.
Lola's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe

131 Washington St, Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
Sesame chicken salad$12.95
Crispy fried chicken fritters tossed in sesame sauce over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fried won tons, carrot ginger vinaigrette
Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
crispy chicken fritters tossed in spicy peanut sauce, sesame seeds, chopped romaine, Asian slaw, peanuts, fried chow mein noodles, cilantro lime dressing
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$12.95
chopped romaine, grilled chicken breast, garlic croutons, lemon, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
