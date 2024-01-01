Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Poughkeepsie
/
Poughkeepsie
/
Clams
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve clams
Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St
129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Clams
$24.00
white wine, lemon, bread crumbs
More about Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St
Kokopelli's Pizza
131 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder soup
$6.95
More about Kokopelli's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Poughkeepsie
Brisket
Pudding
Pies
Turkey Clubs
Mac And Cheese
Bruschetta
Chicken Tenders
Chili
More near Poughkeepsie to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(502 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston