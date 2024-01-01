Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie restaurants
Toast

Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve clams

Main pic

 

Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St

129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Clams$24.00
white wine, lemon, bread crumbs
More about Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St
Consumer pic

 

Kokopelli's Pizza

131 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder soup$6.95
More about Kokopelli's Pizza

