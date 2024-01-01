Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie restaurants
Toast

Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Mill House Brewing Company

289 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sando$20.00
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, house bacon, avocado, and sriracha ranch, on a sesame bun, with belgian fries
More about Mill House Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Meyers Old Dutch - - Poughkeepsie

15 Collegeview Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken cutlet dipped in a Szechuan style chili crisp sauce, lemon aioli, cabbage, tomato
Crispy Chicken$11.50
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
More about Meyers Old Dutch - - Poughkeepsie

