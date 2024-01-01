Crispy chicken in Poughkeepsie
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Mill House Brewing Company
289 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie
|Crispy Chicken Sando
|$20.00
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, house bacon, avocado, and sriracha ranch, on a sesame bun, with belgian fries
Meyers Old Dutch - - Poughkeepsie
15 Collegeview Avenue, Arlington
|Spicy Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy chicken cutlet dipped in a Szechuan style chili crisp sauce, lemon aioli, cabbage, tomato
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.50
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.