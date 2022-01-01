Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Poughkeepsie
/
Poughkeepsie
/
Quesadillas
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie
No reviews yet
Mama's Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
More about The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
HIGH LOUNGE
380 MAIN ST., POUGHKEEPSIE
No reviews yet
CHEESE + QUESADILLA, ELECTRIC LEMONADE
$10.00
More about HIGH LOUNGE
Browse other tasty dishes in Poughkeepsie
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chili
Turkey Clubs
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Poughkeepsie to explore
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston