Tacos in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie restaurants
Poughkeepsie restaurants that serve tacos

Bluestone Kitchen + Bar image

 

Bluestone Kitchen + Bar

15 Collegeview ave, Poughkeepsie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Domestic shrimp, lime coleslaw, chive sour cream, scallion rice, black bean succotash
More about Bluestone Kitchen + Bar
#4 NY STRIP STEAK TACOS (3 PER ORDER) image

 

HIGH LOUNGE

380 MAIN ST., POUGHKEEPSIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
#4 NY STRIP STEAK TACOS (3 PER ORDER)$10.99
More about HIGH LOUNGE

