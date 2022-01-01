Go
Poulet Bleu

3519 Butler Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (636 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Mousse$14.00
dark chocolate cherry cremeux, cherry compote, creme chantilly, chocolate diamante
Beignets$9.00
pastry cream, raspberry jam, sugar
BURGER$20.00
white onion, “American” cheese, b&b pickles, lettuce, pomme frites
DUCK$36.00
red rice, endive, sweet potato, kumquat, foie jus
ROASTED CARROTS$12.00
crème fraiche, candied hazelnuts
Semifreddo$13.00
BEEF BOURGUIGNON$30.00
STRIP STEAK$60.00
BASS$34.00
English Pea, asparagus, trout roe beurre blanc
ALIGOT$12.00
pomme puree, comte, gruyere
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3519 Butler Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

