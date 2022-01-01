Poulet Bleu
Come in and enjoy!
3519 Butler Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3519 Butler Street
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brewers Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Forge Pgh
Craft cocktail-focused lounge featuring Mediterranean small plates. We partner with and promote Pennsylvania distillers, brewers, and businesses.
Lola's Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Morcilla
Morcilla accepts online reservations through OpenTable