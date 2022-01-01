Go
Poulet

Homemade eats - 7 days a week!

2346 West Joppa Rd

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie$13.25
Freshly baked throughout the day. Rotisserie chicken, vegetables in a thick gray. Top and bottom crust!
Grilled Salmon Platter$17.50
Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Cookies (2-Pack)$3.25
1/2lb Angus Burger$11.25
Kids Platter$9.25
Two Grilled Chicken Tenders and Choice of Two Sides
Mac & Cheese a la Carte
Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
Muffin$1.75
Bourbon Chicken Platter$15.99
Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Breast Platter$15.99
A Quarter of our Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken - Breast and Wing
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Beef Brisket Platter$19.50
Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Location

2346 West Joppa Rd

Lutherville-Timonium MD

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Order Online!

