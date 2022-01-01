Poulette Catering

Go
We would love to cater for your next event. From family dinners to office lunches we do it all.

304 E 49th St

Popular Items

One set (fork, knife, napkin)$0.50
8oz containers
SUPERBOWL package 20PPL$300.00
THIS PACKAGE INCLUDES 1 PROTEIN, 2 SIDES (1/2 tray each) OF YOUR CHOICE, 2 FREE SAUCES 8OZ
Proteins
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10ppl
50 ppl package$750.00
Served in trays or individually packed.
Salads
Served in trays. Each tray serves 10
Sides
Each tray serves 10ppl
See full menu

Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
