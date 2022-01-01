Go
Toast

Poulette - 9th Ave

Come in and enjoy!

790 9th avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce$12.00
Sandwich and 1 side$12.95
1/4 chicken and 2 sides$13.95
1/2 chicken and 1 side$15.95
Wings$9.95
Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
BBQ$0.75
Chicken Caesar salad with Kale$12.85
Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces$38.50
Whole chicken$21.50
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces$21.50
Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.
See full menu

Location

790 9th avenue

ny NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Han Dynasty - 38th St Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Sichuan Cuisine

Upside Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Da Marino NYC

No reviews yet

The best Italian restaurant in Time Square! Leave the rest come to the best! Bring the family, enjoy delicious Italian cuisine, and drinks, not forgetting our marquee dish: Chocolate Fettuccini. Delightful, and entertaining music all evening! Our hosts will greet you and make you feel right at home. Looking forward to seeing you soon!

Brooklyn Chop House - Times Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston