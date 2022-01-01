Go
Toast

Poulette Midtown East

Delicious rotisserie chicken and healthy sides

304 E 49th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces$34.95
1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce$11.90
Sandwich and 1 side$12.95
Chicken tenders (6 pieces) and one side$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders are made with white meat chicken
Whole chicken$18.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Wings$9.95
Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
1/2 chicken and 1 side$13.95
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces$19.75
Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.
1/4 chicken and 2 sides$12.85
Sandwich + 1 side$12.85
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
See full menu

Location

304 E 49th St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gai Chicken & Rice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mulberry & Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poulette Catering

No reviews yet

We would love to cater for your next event. From family dinners to office lunches we do it all.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston