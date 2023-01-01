Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Poulsbo

Poulsbo restaurants
Poulsbo restaurants that serve cheese fries

PIZZA • PASTA

Parlor Shop - Poulsbo

19815 Viking Ave NW, Poulsbo

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Cheese Risotto$12.50
House made risotto with Parmesan, mozzarella, ricotta, egg, bread crumbs. Deep fried and served with house made marinara.
More about Parlor Shop - Poulsbo
Juicy J’s Smoked Burgers - 18779 Front Street Suite 100 Northeast, Poulsbo, WA, 98370

18779 Front Street Northeast, Poulsbo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
“The” Classic Cheese Burger w/ fries$16.99
Mayo, diced onion, chopped lettuce, house burger sauce, in-house smoked & seasoned patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup & mustard on a soft sesame seed bun. 100% plant based!!
More about Juicy J’s Smoked Burgers - 18779 Front Street Suite 100 Northeast, Poulsbo, WA, 98370
