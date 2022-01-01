Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cleveland
  • /
  • Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

Local Sports Bar & Grill known for our wings, burgers & craft beer selection!

6370 York Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings$12.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 wings.
Basic B*tch Fries$6.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, side of ranch
10 Boneless Wings$9.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings.
5 Traditional Wings$7.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 wings.
French Fry Basket$3.50
4-season ketchup upon request
5 Boneless Wings$5.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 boneless wings.
Slater$10.00
caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aioli & Swiss cheese
Breaded Mushrooms$6.50
Choice of Ranch or YUMMY AF sauce
Pretzel Bites$6.50
queso cheese dip or honey mustard
Boujee Burger$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
It's a basic cheeseburger!!
See full menu

Location

6370 York Rd.

Parma heights OH

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sky Mediterranean Lounge & Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Stop in to enjoy our family friendly casual atmosphere, which serves great food and cold drinks!

Fast Eddie's Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

No reviews yet

Since 2012, Guys Pizza Co. has provided value to the community by offering great food and service. We are proud supporters of local schools, churches and charitable organizations. Proud to call Parma home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston