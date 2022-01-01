Go
Pounders Hawaiian Grill

Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Crestview, Florida.

1338 N Ferdon Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (339 reviews)

Popular Items

SMALL (1 MEAT)$6.50
REGULAR (2 MEATS)$9.50
Side Sriracha Sauce
Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
Side Soy Sauce
White Rice$0.75
Macaroni Salad$1.00
POUNDERS (3 MEATS)$13.50
Spam Musubi$2.50
Side Pineapple BBQ Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

1338 N Ferdon Blvd

Crestview FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
