Pour & Connect

Social House..
Coffee and brews of all variety
Fresh Baked items
Breakfast Sandwiches
PM pub menu

865 Port Republic Road

Beer Pretzel$8.00
Jumbo Pretzel with beer mustard for dipping, served warm
Boneless Wings
PBR Can$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
5% ABV
White Claw Mango$5.00
5% ABV
Cold-Brew 16oz$3.50
This is brewed with our Brain Freeze Blend
Wings - Boned
Mozzarella Stick$7.00
Six Mozzarella sticks served with Marinara sauce
Fries With That?$6.00
Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato with Ketchup
Bootlegger$3.99
Check with Desk staff for available flavors:
Strawberry, Grape, Raspberry, Apple, Ice Lemonade
Note: These contain 12% alcohol
865 Port Republic Road

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
