Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street

Popular Items

Cubano$14.00
Smoked pulled pork, cure 81 ham, swiss cheese, pickle and SPICY sauce served on toasted torpedo roll.
Basket of Fries$6.00
Chicken Fingers$12.00
hand breaded and fried to order
served with your choice of sauce or dry rub
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
1/2 lb. smoked pulled pork spicy vinegar style on a griddle toasted sweet roll
Beef Brisket Cheese Steak$14.00
Slow cooked sliced brisket served open faced with caramelized onions and american cheese
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Grilled black bean patty with LTO atop griddle toasted seasame seed bun served with chipotle sauce.
Location

780 Purchase Street

New Bedford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
