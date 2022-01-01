The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

Go
We are a family-owned restaurant serving authentic Italian food in the heart of Kapalua. We’re open for lunch (12-2:30PM, Tue-Sun), dinner (5-9PM, Daily), and takeout. Our Sidewalk Cafe is also open for Italian espresso, latte, and savory crepes (7:30AM-2PM, Tue-Sun).

700 Office Road

Popular Items

Pasta Bolognese$36.00
Organic pasta of the day tossed in a hearty bolognese sauce. Finished with grated aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Smoked Organic Chicken & Mozzarella Ravioli$34.00
Ravioli filled with smoked chicken and mozzarella. House-made marinara sauce sautéed with fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Burrata Caprese$24.00
Organic heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh sweet basil. Finished with lemon pressed EVOO and balsamic glaze. Served with crostini.
Crostini$3.00
¼ baguette, sliced, toasted, served with EVOO and balsamic vinegar.
Pantry Pasta$29.00
Spaghetti, house-made marinara sauce, Italian meatballs. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Pasta Alfredo with Chicken$36.00
Chef's choice of imported organic Italian pasta, sautéed with roasted chicken, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Romano cheeses, fresh garlic, organic cream, Italian herbs. Finished with fresh lemon and parsley. Served with crostini.
Burrata w/ Fresh Pears & Local Honey$26.00
With balsamic reduction, toasted pecans, crystallized ginger. Served with crostini.
Spaghetti Carbonara$34.00
Organic spaghetti, smoked guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, 24-month-aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, cream, fresh herbs, freshly cracked black pepper. Served with crostini.
Lemon Basil Pesto Pasta$29.00
Chef's choice of pasta variety with our house-made lemon basil pesto cream sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, pine nuts, skillet toasted bread crumbs
Roasted Beet Salad$24.00
Roasted organic beets, local organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, chèvre, marinated red onions, toasted pistachios, house-made citrus vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
700 Office Road

Kapalua HI

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
