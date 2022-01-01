Go
Toast

Pour Judgement Bar and Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

32 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Takeout

Location

32 Broadway

Newport RI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar and Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malt

No reviews yet

We are a family run restaurant that features fresh local food with 31 draft beers, and craft selections, with many Single Malts, Bourbons & Irish Whiskeys

Boru Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Relaxed ramen inspired eatery offering bowls of noodles & tasty bites.

Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Famous for Breakfast.
Fabulous for Lunch and Dinner!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston