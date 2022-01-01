Pour Taproom Knoxville
We have 68 taps of Wine, Cider, and Beer to choose from!
207 W Jackson Ave • $$
Location
207 W Jackson Ave
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
