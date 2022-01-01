Go
Pour Taproom Knoxville

We have 68 taps of Wine, Cider, and Beer to choose from!

207 W Jackson Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (567 reviews)

Outdoor Seating

207 W Jackson Ave

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
