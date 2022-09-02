Go
Pourfavor Coffee Shop

We speak coffee.
Home of the "Coffee Flight"
Come in and enjoy!

5705 Lynnhaven Parkway • $

Frozen Chai
Latte$4.25
Rice Krispie Bars$4.00
Frozen Mocha
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.
Chai Latte$4.50
Non-Traditional Macchiato$4.00
STEAMED OR ICED MILK with a shot of espresso poured on top.
On the picture we are featuring our Caramel Macchiato Hot and Iced
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Specialty Drinks ALL 20oz$6.75
Berry Bowl$8.00
Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

5705 Lynnhaven Parkway

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
