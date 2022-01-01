Bars & Lounges
American
The Pour Haus
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
1008 Reviews
$$
706 Humboldt Street
Tell City, IN 47586
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
706 Humboldt Street, Tell City IN 47586
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bliss Artisan
Handcrafted Pizza and Grilled Wraps cooked in under four minutes. Fresh Salads and Artisan Ice Cream.
The Pint Haus
Come in and enjoy!
Lawson's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Patio Steakhouse Catering
Come in and enjoy!