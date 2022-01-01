Go
Toast

Pour House Oceanside

For the discerning patron. Proudly located in the heart of South Oceanside, California. Join us for outdoor dining & drinks.

1903 South Coast Hwy, CA

No reviews yet

Popular Items

German Pretzel$10.00
Beer Cheese & Stone Ground Mustard
Regular Fries$6.00
Pour House Burger$15.00
8oz Beef Patty, White Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
Battered Dogs$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce
B-52 Burger$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Lagunitas Little Sumpin$7.00
(7.5% ABV)
See full menu

Location

1903 South Coast Hwy, CA

Oceanside CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Larry's Beach Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bottlecraft Oceanside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Matsu Japanese Restaurant - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Plot

No reviews yet

We make badass food, with plants.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston