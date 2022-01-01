Wave

No reviews yet

WAVE is a concert venue and community space in Downtown Wichita. The perfect hybrid of a major event space and your favorite neighborhood bar, WAVE welcomes eclectic crowds of 500-3,500 people for concerts and events in our indoor-outdoor space. Surrender to the backyard vibes with live music, lounge areas and a fine selection of craft beers. Whether you’re kicking back under a sunny sky or a full moon, WAVE’s atmosphere is unforgettable.

