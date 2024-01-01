Fried rice in Poway
Poway restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Harney Poway
Harney Poway
12245 Poway Road, Poway
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
add veggie+2 | tofu +$3 | chicken +$6 | bbq pork +$5 | shrimp +$6 steak + 5
More about Thai Ladle - 12222 Poway Road Suite4
Thai Ladle - 12222 Poway Road Suite4
12222 Poway Road Suite4, Poway
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, pea, carrot, onion, raisin & curry powder.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$19.95
Crab meat, pea, carrot, green onion & egg.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, pea, carrot, onion, green onion, & tomato.