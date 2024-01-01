Fried rice in Poway

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harney Poway

12245 Poway Road, Poway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$12.00
add veggie+2 | tofu +$3 | chicken +$6 | bbq pork +$5 | shrimp +$6 steak + 5
More about Harney Poway
Item pic

 

Thai Ladle - 12222 Poway Road Suite4

12222 Poway Road Suite4, Poway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, pea, carrot, onion, raisin & curry powder.
Crab Fried Rice$19.95
Crab meat, pea, carrot, green onion & egg.
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, pea, carrot, onion, green onion, & tomato.
More about Thai Ladle - 12222 Poway Road Suite4

