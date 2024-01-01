Sashimi in Poway
Poway restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Harney Poway
Harney Poway
12245 Poway Road, Poway
|Mixed Sashimi Salad
|$25.00
assorted fish | mixed greens | pickled vegetables | mango salsa | togarashi
|Nicole Sashimi
|$17.00
5 piece | salmon | avocado | lemon
|Assorted Sashimi
|$25.00
9 piece | chef's choice fish
More about Sushi Lounge - Poway
Sushi Lounge - Poway
12622 Poway Rd, Poway
|Salmon/Sake Sashimi
|$15.95
5 pc sashimi
|Tsunami Tataki Sashimi
|$16.50
Fresh island albacore, cajun seared, served in a warm garlic, serrano chili, cilantro ponzu sauce
|Citrus Chili Yellowtail Sashimi
|$19.00
Japanese yellowtail, serrano chilies, cilantro, lemon, yuzu soy sauce