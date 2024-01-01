Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Poway

Poway restaurants
Poway restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Harney Poway

12245 Poway Road, Poway

Mixed Sashimi Salad$25.00
assorted fish | mixed greens | pickled vegetables | mango salsa | togarashi
Nicole Sashimi$17.00
5 piece | salmon | avocado | lemon
Assorted Sashimi$25.00
9 piece | chef's choice fish
Item pic

 

Sushi Lounge - Poway

12622 Poway Rd, Poway

Salmon/Sake Sashimi$15.95
5 pc sashimi
Tsunami Tataki Sashimi$16.50
Fresh island albacore, cajun seared, served in a warm garlic, serrano chili, cilantro ponzu sauce
Citrus Chili Yellowtail Sashimi$19.00
Japanese yellowtail, serrano chilies, cilantro, lemon, yuzu soy sauce
