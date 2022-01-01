Powell Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Powell

Azteca Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca Grill

3962 POWELL RD, POWELL

Avg 4.5 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margaritas TO GO
Cheese Quesadilla and Rice$5.99
Small Cheese Dip$3.99
More about Azteca Grill
Yabo's image

 

Yabo's

4046 Powell Rd, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Trio$11.00
*Gluten free
Baja Taco$3.95
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
Bowl$11.00
Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
More about Yabo's
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

4052 Presidential Parkway, Powell

Avg 4.7 (609 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos

