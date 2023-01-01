Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Powell

Go
Powell restaurants
Toast

Powell restaurants that serve beef stew

Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew$19.00
Sourdough Bread Bowl, Carrots, Peas, Potatoes, Tomatoes
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table - Powell

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Beef Stew$14.00
A hearty Irish stew made with beef short rib, fresh veggies, stout and plenty of flavor. Served with grilled focaccia.
More about The Locust Table - Powell

