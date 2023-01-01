Beef stew in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
PIZZA
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Beef Stew
|$19.00
Sourdough Bread Bowl, Carrots, Peas, Potatoes, Tomatoes