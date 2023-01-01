Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bison burgers in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve bison burgers

Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Bison Burger$17.00
GLUTEN FREE sandwiches are served WITHOUT bread!
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun
Lean Green Bison Burger$21.00
Avocado Salsa · Jalapeños · Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Toasted Brioche Bun
Classic Bison Burger | 16
Bison Burger$17.00
Lettuce · Tomato · Onion · Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
Consumer pic

 

Liberty Tavern

50 South Liberty StreetUnit 104, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Bison Burger$18.00
Grilled bison, mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun
More about Liberty Tavern

