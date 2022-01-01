Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve caesar salad

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Shaved Parmesan · Croutons · Chopped Romaine Lettuce · Caesar Dressing
Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
Shaved Parmesan · Croutons · Chopped Romaine Lettuce · Caesar Dressing
1/2 Classic Caesar Salad$4.00
Half-sized caesar salad. Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing.
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
The Locust Table - Powell

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad for 10$35.00
Our Caesar salad is a mix of kale of romaine lettuce. Topped with housemade croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Tahini Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 10.
More about The Locust Table - Powell

