Cake in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
House-made Carrot Cake
Triple Chocolate Cake$6.00
House-made Triple Chocolate Cake
More about Local Roots
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Koble Greek Italian Grill

176 W Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.7 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
Cheese Cake$4.50
Chocolate Lovers Cake$4.50
More about Koble Greek Italian Grill
SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Locust Table

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs on Polenta Cakes$14.00
Slow roasted short ribs piled high on two herby, cheesy polenta cakes topped with a poached egg goat cheese crumbles and fresh thyme. Served with a small mixed green salad *
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs and meat may increase the risk of food borne illness.
More about The Locust Table

