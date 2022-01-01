Cake in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
House-made Carrot Cake
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
House-made Triple Chocolate Cake
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Koble Greek Italian Grill
176 W Olentangy St, Powell
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
|Cheese Cake
|$4.50
|Chocolate Lovers Cake
|$4.50
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
The Locust Table
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Short Ribs on Polenta Cakes
|$14.00
Slow roasted short ribs piled high on two herby, cheesy polenta cakes topped with a poached egg goat cheese crumbles and fresh thyme. Served with a small mixed green salad *
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs and meat may increase the risk of food borne illness.