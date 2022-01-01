Cheesecake in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Local Roots
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|*Cheesecakes GF
|$7.00
Gluten Free Cheesecakes! Out of stock items will be coming soon!
More about Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc
Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc
10700 Liberty Road, Powell
|Cheesecake: Chocolate Truffle
|$4.00
A rich chocolate cheesecake baked on top of a chocolate cookie crust. Handmade with natural ingredients and featuring top quality Belgian chocolate, it’s like biting into an elegant truffle.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00