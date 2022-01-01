Cheesecake in Powell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
*Cheesecakes GF$7.00
Gluten Free Cheesecakes! Out of stock items will be coming soon!
More about Local Roots
Item pic

 

Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc

10700 Liberty Road, Powell

No reviews yet
Cheesecake: Chocolate Truffle$4.00
A rich chocolate cheesecake baked on top of a chocolate cookie crust. Handmade with natural ingredients and featuring top quality Belgian chocolate, it’s like biting into an elegant truffle.
More about Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Yabo's image

 

Yabo's

4046 Powell Rd, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cheesecake Empatatas$6.00
More about Yabo's

