Chicken noodle soup in Powell

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Chicken, Bowtie Pasta, Peas, Potatoes, Carrots
More about The Locust Table - Powell
The Locust Table - Powell
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers
|$6.50
House made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.
|Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers
|$12.00
House made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.