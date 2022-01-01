Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
Chicken, Bowtie Pasta, Peas, Potatoes, Carrots
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table - Powell

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers$6.50
House made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.
Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers$12.00
House made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.
More about The Locust Table - Powell

