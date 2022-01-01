Chicken salad in Powell

Go
Powell restaurants
Toast

Powell restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Bogey Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Bogey Inn

6013 Glick Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
More about The Bogey Inn
Chicken Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Powell

Quesadillas

Hummus

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Greek Salad

Cheesy Bread

Tacos

Pretzels

Map

More near Powell to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston