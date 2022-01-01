Chicken salad in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL
The Bogey Inn
6013 Glick Rd, Powell
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips