Chicken tortilla soup in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
More about Azteca Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca Grill
3962 POWELL RD, POWELL
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.49
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
PIZZA
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
Chicken, Corn, Beans, Tomato, Onions, Tortilla Strips