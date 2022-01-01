Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Powell
/
Powell
/
Chocolate Cake
Powell restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
Avg 4.4
(1106 reviews)
Triple Chocolate Cake
$6.00
House-made Triple Chocolate Cake
More about Local Roots
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Koble Greek Italian Grill
176 W Olentangy St, Powell
Avg 4.7
(439 reviews)
Chocolate Lovers Cake
$4.50
More about Koble Greek Italian Grill
