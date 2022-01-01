Curry in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve curry
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|*Vegetable Curry
|$16.00
Thai-Coconut Curry · White Rice · Red Peppers · Green Peppers · Corn · Mushroom · Tomatoes · Jalapeños · Chilis · Vegan · Gluten Free
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing