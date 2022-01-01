Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
*Vegetable Curry$16.00
Thai-Coconut Curry · White Rice · Red Peppers · Green Peppers · Corn · Mushroom · Tomatoes · Jalapeños · Chilis · Vegan · Gluten Free
More about Local Roots
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

