Fish tacos in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve fish tacos

Azteca Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca Grill

3962 POWELL RD, POWELL

Avg 4.5 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ensenada Fish Tacos$17.49
More about Azteca Grill
Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened Cod, Mango Habenero Salsa, Cabbage, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

