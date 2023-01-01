Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Powell

Go
Powell restaurants
Toast

Powell restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Fries$11.00
Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.
1/2 Order Zucchini Fries$6.50
Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
Consumer pic

 

Liberty Tavern

50 South Liberty StreetUnit 104, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini Fries$9.00
Fried zucchini served with horseradish aioli (V)
More about Liberty Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Powell

Chicken Noodles

Cake

French Fries

Steak Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Noodle Soup

Map

More near Powell to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston