Fried zucchini in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve fried zucchini
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
PIZZA
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Zucchini Fries
|$11.00
Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.
|1/2 Order Zucchini Fries
|$6.50
Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a side of Marinara.