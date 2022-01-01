Garlic bread in
Powell restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
9303 Dublin Rd, Powell
Avg 3.8
(85 reviews)
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$5.50
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Shortys Pizza
9721 Sawmill Road, Powell
No reviews yet
Garlic Cheesy Bread
$9.00
More about Shortys Pizza
