Mediterranean salad in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Mediterranean Salad$7.50
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts
Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin
1/2 Mediterranean Salad$9.00
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts
Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · Fresh Goat Cheese · Kalamata Olives · Artichoke Hearts
Red Onions · Sunflower Seeds · Mixed Greens · Greek Dressin
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
Liberty Tavern

50 South Liberty StreetUnit 104, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pita Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Liberty Tavern

