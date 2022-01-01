Nachos in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve nachos
More about Azteca Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca Grill
3962 POWELL RD, POWELL
|Regular Nachos
|$6.99
|Nachos Supremos
|$14.99
|Nachos Gary's Style
|$14.99
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
4046 Powell Rd, Powell
|Small Nacho
|$8.00
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free
|Large Nacho
|$10.00
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free