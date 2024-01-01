Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve pecan pies

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie *GF$7.00
House-made Pecan Pie
Pecan Pie *GF$7.00
House-made Pecan Pie
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery - Powell

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LT Pecan Pie$4.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Powell

