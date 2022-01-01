Quesadillas in
Powell
/
Powell
/
Quesadillas
Powell restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca Grill
3962 POWELL RD, POWELL
Avg 4.5
(1737 reviews)
Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
$5.99
Fajita Quesadilla
$15.99
More about Azteca Grill
Yabo's
4046 Powell Rd, Powell
No reviews yet
Quesadilla
$9.00
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa
More about Yabo's
