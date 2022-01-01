Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve ravioli

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 9303 Dublin Rd, Powell Oh

9303 Dublin Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (85 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pan Cheese Ravioli$55.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 9303 Dublin Rd, Powell Oh
Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
*Mushroom Ravioli$19.00
Broccolini · Spinach · Corn · Alfredo Sauce · Parmesan Cheese · Red Chili Flakes
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

