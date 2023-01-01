Short ribs in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve short ribs
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Bison Short Rib Cassoulet
|$32.00
PORK JOWLS, NAVY BEANS, POTATOES, CARROTS, SPICES
The Locust Table - Powell
The Locust Table - Powell
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Korean Short Ribs in Lettuce Cups
|$14.00
Slow roasted Korean-style short ribs nestled in a Bibb lettuce cup and topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with a cucumber and radish sesame slaw.
|Short Rib Sandwich Melt
|$15.00
Ohio-raised short rib, slow roasted and piled high on a brioche bun slathered in dijonnaise. Topped with melted white cheddar, pickled onions and mixed greens.
|Short Rib on Polenta
|$16.00
Slow roasted short rib piled high on a cheesy polenta cake, topped with a sunny side up egg, goat cheese crumbles and thyme. Served with a small mixed green salad.