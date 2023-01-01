Short ribs in Powell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Bison Short Rib Cassoulet$32.00
PORK JOWLS, NAVY BEANS, POTATOES, CARROTS, SPICES
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table - Powell

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Short Ribs in Lettuce Cups$14.00
Slow roasted Korean-style short ribs nestled in a Bibb lettuce cup and topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with a cucumber and radish sesame slaw.
Short Rib Sandwich Melt$15.00
Ohio-raised short rib, slow roasted and piled high on a brioche bun slathered in dijonnaise. Topped with melted white cheddar, pickled onions and mixed greens.
Short Rib on Polenta$16.00
Slow roasted short rib piled high on a cheesy polenta cake, topped with a sunny side up egg, goat cheese crumbles and thyme. Served with a small mixed green salad.
More about The Locust Table - Powell

