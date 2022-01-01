Turkey clubs in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Local Roots
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
|$14.00
All-Natural Turkey Breast · Bacon · Avocado Salsa · White Cheddar · Red Pepper Aioli · Lettuce · Tomato
Great Harvest White Bread
More about The Locust Table
The Locust Table
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$12.00
Ohio-raised Bowmen & Landes turkey, smoked by local butcher The Butcher & Grocer topped with crispy, pecan-wood smoked bacon, marinated peppers, house made herbed aioli and local Old Soul's Farms arugula on fresh baked herbed focaccia.