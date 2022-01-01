Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich$14.00
All-Natural Turkey Breast · Bacon · Avocado Salsa · White Cheddar · Red Pepper Aioli · Lettuce · Tomato
Great Harvest White Bread
More about Local Roots
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Club$12.00
Ohio-raised Bowmen & Landes turkey, smoked by local butcher The Butcher & Grocer topped with crispy, pecan-wood smoked bacon, marinated peppers, house made herbed aioli and local Old Soul's Farms arugula on fresh baked herbed focaccia.
More about The Locust Table

